DMPS School Board to Address Hybrid Learning Plan Issues Again

DES MOINES, Iowa — After its meeting Monday night, the Des Moines School Board could have a start date for hybrid learning in the district.

Currently, district schools are not in compliance with the state as they continue to have most students learn 100-percent online. The district says this is in the best interest of students by keeping the risk of transmitting COVID-19 low.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has mandated that schools teach students in the classroom at least half the time unless they get a waiver from the state. Reynolds says the Des Moines School District is the only one in the state that is not following the guidelines she and the Iowa Department of Education have set.

Des Moines parents will be able to choose between at least 50-percent in-person learning or 100-percent virtual for their children.

The school board meeting starts at 5:00 p.m. and will be streamed on the district’s YouTube page.