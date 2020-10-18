DMPS Preps for Students’ Return to the Classroom

DES MOINES, Iowa — After several months away from their classrooms, some Des Moines elementary students will start in-person learning on Monday.

Des Moines Public Schools said about 40% of its elementary families opted for the modified in-person learning option.

The district will split students into two groups. Some will learn in-person Monday and Tuesday and others will go back to the classroom on Thursday and Friday. Both groups will alternate on Wednesdays.

That means about 44% of students will go back to school on Monday, Oct. 19.

The school district said class sizes will be about 11 to 13 students. All will wear a mask and most meals will eaten at their desks.

School officials expect there to be a learning curve and they are asking parents to be patient.

Meanwhile, in Ankeny virtual learning will come to end for pre-kindergarten and elementary students. The district will kick off full-time, in-person learning on Monday. Remaining students could make the switch on Nov. 2. Students will be required to wear a face mask while in class.