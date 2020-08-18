Des Moines School Board Seeking Virtual Start; Delays First Day to Sept. 8

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools is moving ahead with plans to start its school year online only, despite not meeting requirements to do so and possibly making students ineligible for athletics.

The Des Moines School Board made the decision in a virtual meeting Monday that was delayed by last week’s power outages. The board agreed to delay the start of the school year to Sept. 8.

Students would begin the semester online only, then transition to a hybrid learning model with kids back in the classroom. The district is applying for a waiver from the Department of Education to do so. However, the district does not meet current publicized standards of student absence and average positivity rate to qualify for a waiver.

The Department of Education has also said that districts that go online only cannot compete in athletics. But the district plans to continue holding in-person sports and activities.

“Health and safety are our primary concerns, but they cannot be the only consideration. Extracurricular activities occupy an important place in education, and for many DMPS students participation in activities keeps them motivated and engaged in their classwork,” said Kyrstin Delagardelle, chair of the Des Moines School Board. “Unlike much online instruction, many activities must be done in person. They are also entirely voluntary, and we respect the choices that our students, staff and their families will make regarding whether they participate in extracurricular activities this fall or not.”

The board agreed Monday only to apply for the waiver and hasn’t set an alternative plan in case it is denied.