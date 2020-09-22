Des Moines School Board Approves Return to Class Dates, Depending on Metrics

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some students at Des Moines Public Schools could head back to the classroom next month, but it will depend on whether local coronavirus numbers meet metrics that the district still needs to set.

The Des Moines school board met for nearly four hours Monday evening. After a lengthy discussion, board members approved a hybrid learning plan with a 6-to-1 vote.

The timeline for rolling out the hybrid plan is still weeks away. Here are the potential start dates that were approved:

Pre-Kindergarten: Oct. 12

Kindergarten – 5: Oct. 19

Middle School: Oct. 26

High School: Nov. 10

Students would be divided into two groups and attend in-person classes two days a week, one week and three days the next week. The groups will alternate every other Wednesday for being in class.

Both the hybrid plan and the timeline hinge on metrics that the district has not yet approved. The school board will meet next Monday to create guidelines with the help of local public health officials.