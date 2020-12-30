Des Moines Public Schools Return to Hybrid Learning January 4

DES MOINES, Iowa — Winter break for Des Moines Public School students, staff and employees will end with a return to hybrid learning.

School board members with DMPS voted Wednesday afternoon on the return to learn plans and decided to return to hybrid learning at all grade levels of students that chose the option in the first semester. Classes resume Monday, January 4.

Some additional information from DMPS relating to the resumption of classes next week:

Students in the hybrid learning model were assigned to either Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday for in-person classes, with Wednesday’s alternating between the two groups. Next week, students in the Thursday/Friday group will attend in-person classes on Wednesday.

Masks will continue to be required at all DMPS buildings this school year, and the district will continue to practice the COVID-19 mitigation efforts that have been implemented in response to the pandemic.

High school winter sports, which resumed practices on December 23, will be allowed to continue practices and begin competition effective Monday, January 4.

MetroKids will offer full-day care (for virtual learning days) and after school care (for in-person hybrid day) starting next Monday.

DMPS will continue to offer all students a free breakfast and lunch this school year. How students receive meals will depend on whether they are in the hybrid or virtual learning model.

Please note that some families may have made a different learning model selection for the second semester than for the first semester. Reminders will be provided prior to the start of the second semester on January 25.