Ankeny school district makes changes to return to learn plan

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny School District is already making changes to its return to learn plan.

The district will now offer a remote learning option for all students in kindergarten through fifth grade, instead of for just those with medical conditions.

Other changes include masks being required for everyone on a school bus, the district will now have take-home COVID-19 testing kits onsite, and no school assemblies will be held.

Visitors also will not be let into school buildings if Polk County has a substantial or high level of transmission of COVID-19 – as measured by the CDC.