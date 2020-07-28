Ankeny School Board Approves Hybrid Return to Learn Plan

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny parents and students now know what education will look like in the upcoming school year. The Ankeny School Board voted 4-3 to approve a hybrid learning plan Monday night.

The hybrid option was recommended by the Ankeny Community School District. “In order to mitigate the risk for students and staff still attending onsite, we believe the Hybrid Model would be the best for our students and staff,” the district said.

The hybrid model will follow a weekly schedule and is a combination of remote and on-site learning. Students will be assigned between two groups and attend onsite on alternating days. On the day when a group is not in attendance at the physical school, that is when learning is done remotely. Teachers and other staff will be onsite. Students will have access to live or recorded lectures.

According to the district, the hybrid model allows for social distancing and is in better alignment with CDC recommendations.

Ankeny schools start on Aug. 24. Read more about the hybrid learning plan here.