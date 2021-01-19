Ames School Board Votes to Continue Hybrid Learning for Middle and High Schoolers

AMES, Iowa — The Ames School Board is opting to keep grades six through twelve in hybrid learning to start the second semester.

During Monday night’s board meeting, a motion to bring these grade levels to 100-percent in-person failed by a vote of 4 to 3.

Kindergarten through fifth grade is completely on-site with a fully remote option available, but board members say since the older students don’t just have one teacher and one classroom, transmission is risky.

“Middle school, high school, more kids are passing through. Lunches. So, I feel there is…that the risk is greater because we’re taking this piece out of it,” said board member Jamet Colton.

Board members say a third of families district-wide have opted for virtual learning.

The district has also established a vaccination protocol for staff members when Iowa shifts into phase 1B for vaccination priorities. That’s expected to begin the same day the second-semester starts, February 1st.