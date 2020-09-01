Ames Moves All Classes Online Because of Coronavirus Spread

AMES, Iowa — Students in Ames already knew they would begin their new school year later than normal and Tuesday they also found out they would learn online for the first two weeks. Tuesday afternoon, the Iowa Department of Education approved the district’s request to begin the year on Sept. 8 with 100% remote learning.

Dr. Ann Lebo, the director of the department of education, wrote, “…it is appropriate to start the school year with primarily remote learning.”

Tuesday evening, the state’s website that tracks COVID-19 infections, www.coronavirus.iowa.gov, showed Story County with the state’s second-highest two-week positivity rate at 22.6%. Johnson County topped the state with a rate of 23.7%.

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ administration requires that schools have an infection rate of at least 15% in their community over the past 14 days and an additional absentee rate of 10% higher than normal.

Lebo’s letter also reminded Ames families, “In light of this determination, the Department expects that your district will temporarily cease in-person extracurricular activities for the duration of the two-week period, and this approval is conditioned upon satisfying that expectation.”

The department of education has previously approved two other Iowa districts to move to remote learning: Twin Cedars Community School District (approved on Aug. 25) and Iowa City Community Community School District (approved on Aug. 26).