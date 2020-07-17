Return To Learn Special: Understanding COVID-19 in Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa schools will welcome students back to the classroom six weeks from now still in the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic that has grown worse in recent weeks.

The number of daily cases of COVID-19 has grown steadily as testing has expanded as well. Polk County is the biggest hot zone in the state and also home to the state’s biggest school district. Dan Winters and Erin Kiernan walk through the trends, including where the numbers have gone since the state reopened for business.

The numbers don’t tell the whole story. Sonya Heitshusen introduces us to Omar Martinez from West Liberty who lost his father to COVID-19. He says his father complained his cough was unlike any he’d felt before.

The pandemic is now stretching into its fourth month, but there are still so many unanswered questions. Erin Kiernan solicited questions from viewers and then took them to the expert: Dr. David Williams with UnityPoint Health.