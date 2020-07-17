Return to Learn: Is It Safe to Send Kids Back to the Classroom Right Now?

Iowa — Most schools in Iowa begin their next semester in late August, but the new school year starts next week for a year round school in Urbandale.

Rolling Hills Elementary will start the semester on July 23rd, but students will be learning online only. Loren Dekruyf with Urbandale Schools explains to Dan Winters why the district didn’t want to welcome students back yet and what to expect for the rest of the district when it begins classes.

Dowling Catholic High School announced this week that it will restart the school year with students back in the classroom. However those students will be greeted with a much different type of school day. Erin Kiernan speaks with principal Dr. Dan Ryan about how the school plans to make it work, and what could make them change their plans.

With so much unknown about the safety of our schools and any public space, many families are weighing home schooling as an option. Dan Winters speaks with Steven Hoff, Head of School for the Iowa Virtual Academy which has seen a 40% increase in enrollment this summer.