Return to Learn: How College Classrooms and Campus Life Will Be Changed by COVID-19 in Fall 2020

Iowa — The dozens of colleges and universities across the state of Iowa are each working to enact their own unique return to learn plans. For some that means kids in the classroom. For some classes will be online only. Dan Winters speaks with Dr. Carl Moses, Provost of Grand View University in Des Moines, about the importance of flexibility as they respond to the pandemic.

Iowa State University has chosen to start its school year early so students don’t return to campus after traveling for Thanksgiving. Students will have some classes moved completely online, and be required to wear a mask when in a classroom. The thousands of students who live on campus will find a new way of living. WHO 13’s Taylor Musgrove shows how dorm life will change in Fall 2020 on Iowa campuses.