PELLA, Iowa — In the last decade, four teachers at Pella Middle School have been awarded the Golden Apple. In January, teacher Hazel Bogaard received recognition for her decades – long impact on students.

Bogaard is well – known standing in the hallway near her classroom and the library during passing periods. The crossroads is a place of connection and conversation.

Eighth grade student, Carter Davis says ” in the hallway she is always so kind and has a smile every day.”

Her daily fixture in the hallway earned her a new name, “Hallway Hazel.” It’s a small gesture that helps students feel seen. “We can turn days around. Turning frowns upside down. You know that saying. It’s great because that’s where the energy starts,” Bogaard explains.

For 35 years, Bogaard has served as a resource room teacher, helping students who need more individualized attention. Student, Carter Davis says motivates him to believe in his abilities. “She knows I can work harder than I think I can, If I’m not doing my best, she will find my best in me and push me to be the best.”

Bogaard says the recognition of her work is appreciated as she prepares to retire at the end of the school year. “Some nights you go to bed feeling like you didn’t give your best. You didn’t reach out. Knowing that effort is appreciate and knowing that I love them , is everything.”

Once in retirement, the teacher plans to take a girl’s trip and travel to Europe.