RADCLIFFE, Iowa — Friday was Phyllis Drake’s last day at Security State Bank after working there for 56 years.

“I married my husband Dick Drake and had a family,” said Drake. “After the family was all into school, kindergarten, then I started working part time at the bank.”

Drake worked as a teller and helped with the accounting while at the bank.

“The industry itself has changed dramatically and just how banking is done whether it’s electronically or you make electronic deposits off your cell phone, ” said Bryan Drake, Phyllis’ son. “People don’t use cash, they’re going to McDonald’s and slide a debit card, for $3.95 so people don’t carry cash like they used to do, so teller business has went away even though the number of transactions the bank handles is greater than ever.”

Drake has been working with her son Bryan at the family bank.

“Mom‘s been pretty easy, my father died a couple years ago and so I truly worked for him,” said Bryan. “I just want to say Mom, thanks for all you’ve done.”

The Drake family also bought the local phone company in 1963, Drake will continuing being involved with the phone company despite her retirement from the bank.