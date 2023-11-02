DES MOINES, Iowa — Retired Des Moines Senior Police Officer Phoukham Tran has died at the age of 65.

Officer Tran, a 30 year veteran of the department, retired after being critically injured while on duty. On Aug. 19, 2011 at around midnight Officer Tran was hit by a truck while working traffic control at the intersection of East 30th Street and Grand Ave. during the Iowa State Fair. The impact threw Officer Tran nearly 50 feet.

As a result of the investigation Keith Edward Terry was arrested and charged in connection to the crash. Terry had a blood alcohol concentration greater than three times the legal limit. He was convicted of OWI and Serious Injury By Vehicle in 2012 and sentenced to seven years in prison. He was paroled in 2013.

Des Moines Police said Officer Tran was a highly-respected officer and member of the department. Funeral arrangements and memorial services are pending, police said.