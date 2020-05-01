Restaurants, Retail and Gyms Opening In Ames

AMES, Iowa — Starting tomorrow 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties will be opening restaurants, retail and gyms again. The Ames Chamber of Commerce says the announcement comes with mixed emotions from its small businesses.

“As it goes towards the Friday…businesses we’re seeing a bit of concern that if we open up, will the public, be receptive. Or will the public be critical,” said Dan Culhane CEO and President of the Ames Chamber of Commerce.

Although businesses are eager to open, they are proceeding with caution. Culhane says some are choosing to prolong their closures, while others prepare staff for soft openings.

“I think it’s out of necessity that a lot of businesses are reopening as they’re still trying to be extremely supportive and mindful of the precautionary measures that are in place to keep people safe,” said Culhane.

The Loft Resale, a retail consignment store in downtown Ames, has been preparing their staff to reopen on May 1, co-owner Eric Abrams says staff are excited to be able to return to work. Abrams says the last four or five weeks have been really stressful as a business owner, but moving to an online business model has helped them keep two managers on full time.

For tomorrow’s opening The Loft Resale will be implementing social distancing rules, implementing new cleaning procedures for dressing rooms, and requiring all of their staff to wear masks.

“The Governor said you know 50 percent of occupancy. And we’re gonna promote well under occupancy. And so we’ve taught work with staff and stuff to kind of keep that in check,” said Abrams.

The Ames Chamber of Commerce says its helping restaurants with best practices on how to proceed with opening its dining rooms.

“It’s pretty daunting, actually, we had a call this morning with the restaurants in our community. And they’re all looking at a variety of of best practices and tips from the Iowa Department of inspection and appeals. Our Restaurant Association has been a good resource for them as well,” said Culhane.

Ames restaurants are considering having people wait for their tables inside cars instead of a waiting area. Also to distance waitstaff from guests, drinks and food will be set by the table instead of being passed to each guest individually.

“People have also been very mindful and judicious as they move as they move forward as opening, you know, businesses are opening because they really need to,” said Culhane.

But what will traffic flow be like? Culhane and Abrams don’t know. Until then, businesses are continuing to seek best practice guidelines from state and local resources.