ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police arrested a well-known restaurant owner after he allegedly followed a woman with an electronic device he hid in her car.

Steve McFadden, 52, has been charged with third-degree harassment and violation of a no-contact order. McFadden owns restaurants such as The Grumpy Goat, Tipsy Crow, and Dough Mama Pizzeria.

Steven McFadden (WHO 13)

According to the criminal complaint, McFadden placed an Invoxia-brand GPS tracker inside of the victim’s car sometime in December. The complaint states McFadden confronted the woman on December 19 at a location he would only have known to go to if he was tracking her.

Investigators said a friend of McFadden’s then watched the woman at a dog park on New Year’s Eve.

The complaint states the victim found the tracker while searching her car outside of the Ankeny Residence Inn on New Year’s Day. It further states McFadden called the hotel shortly after the tracker was found and asked to speak to the woman.

Records show McFadden was booked into the Polk County Jail on Monday, but has since been released.

McFadden’s arrest comes weeks after another man was arrested in West Des Moines on suspicion of planting Apple AirTags, another kind of GPS tracking device, on a woman’s car and following her.