DES MOINES, Iowa — After a year of consideration, the Saydel School District has sent its idea of a four-day school week to the parents for feedback.

The district of some 1,300 students sent a survey to parents this week to get their thoughts on a proposed four-day school week. So far, it’s already received some 220 responses.

“Reaction has been mixed so far,” said Superintendent Todd Martin. “This would be a big change.”

Saydel has been dealing with a number of problems in recent years — from student absenteeism to declining test scores, to trouble hiring teachers.

Martin hopes a four-day week might improve the mental health of students and make the district more appealing to both prospective teachers and families who might consider open-enrolling to Saydel.

But he says the decision will be up to the district.

“We’re encouraging people to go out and do some research,” he said. “There are definitely pros, there are definitely cons. Our goal then is to figure out are there more cons or pros to help us make that decision and is it good for Saydel? In terms of student achievement, in terms of wellness and in terms of overall safety of our school environment.”

In recent years, several Iowa school districts have had success switching to a four-day school week, including the Cardinal School District south of Fairfield in Wapello County. Saydel has drawn from that model in putting together a proposed one for its families.