Residents Speak Out Against Wright County Board of Health Decertifying In-Home Nursing

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — The CDC said 4.5 million people use in-home health care in the United States each year. About 80 of those people live in Wright County, but that might change since the county board of supervisors voted to decertify in-home nursing. Now, some of the residents it is affecting the most are speaking out.

“For the last two and a half years I received services from Wright County Public Health. Nurses and aides, they come into my house and make it possible for me to live at home,” said Clarion resident Steve Sebby.

Sebby is a C5 quadriplegic and says he requires a lot of assistance.

“I need certain services to get out of bed and do a bowel program and showers and be able to live a normal life,” Sebby said.

His normal life might change after Nov. 1, which is when patients will no longer be able to bill Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance or the VA for in-home medical services.

“It’s going to mean that anything that would be left would be funded by Wright County, which I’m going to say the board of supervisors does not wish to continue providing funding for that,” said Alice Rector, a former Wright County Public Health administrator.

Rector said this service is vital to many residents of Wright County.

“I get kind of emotional about it all because I know how much it’s going to affect a certain group of people that even though the plan is that they will receive service, I know there’s going to be a certain amount of people that do not. And then what’s going to happen to those people,” Rector said.

Rector said the plan is for those patients to use private home care companies. However, many of those companies are too far away from Wright County.

“What’s going to happen if their provider is 50 miles away and they need help? What’s going to happen, are they going to end up going to the emergency room for something that could have been handled by a provider?” Rector said.

Or it could be handled by a friend or family member.

“I have a friend that’ll take care of me and family members. But there are a lot of people that aren’t that fortunate,” Sebby said.

Sebby urges the community to speak to their elected officials to advocate for people who might be just like him.

“I’m not looking for a lot of sympathy but I pay taxes and they seem to spend money on a lot of things. I guess when you have your health, you have everything. Wright County maybe isn’t a good place to live if you aren’t healthy,” Sebby said.

In a statement, the Wright County Board of Health said, “The Wright County Board of Health did not take our action of decertification of the nursing side of our public health department lightly. We have 6 nursing agencies who either already serve our county or who are willing to serve our county. Our staff is working to assist our current patients to change to one of these agencies. Our goal is to have everyone placed by November 1st. We are working with our IDPH consultant during this process. We appreciate the work our staff has put into making this as smooth as possible. Many of our current staff have taken employment with some of these agencies or have signed on to remain with the public health side of Wright County Public Health.”