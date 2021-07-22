Residents react to Wednesday’s large scale raid in Des Moines

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa – Early Wednesday, federal and local authorities executed federal search warrants across Des Moines. Authorities raided 13 locations in the metro.

Kennedy Anderson says she was home when agents raided a home in her neighborhood.

“All I heard was megaphones and FBI agents telling somebody to come out, and I was like, oh my God, and I went to get my mom and dad,” said Anderson.

Anderson says the raid happened between 4 or 5 o’clock.

Authorities say they have been planning the raids for a while.

“I don’t know when the case began, but it’s been going on for multiple, multiple months, and today was just one step in a multiple-step process in an investigation like this,” said Lt. Ryan Evans Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

“It was very successful. No injuries were reported during the raids, so that’s a good thing.”

However, other neighbors feel uneasy in their homes following the raids.

“It’s nerve-wracking to know that there [are] these people out there who don’t have respect for others that are in their facility, let alone children.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News