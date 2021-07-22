Residents react to Wednesday’s large scale raid in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – Early Wednesday, federal and local authorities executed federal search warrants across Des Moines. Authorities raided 13 locations in the metro.

Kennedy Anderson says she was home when agents raided a home in her neighborhood.

“All I heard was megaphones and FBI agents telling somebody to come out, and I was like, oh my God, and I went to get my mom and dad,” said Anderson.

Anderson says the raid happened between 4 or 5 o’clock.

Authorities say they have been planning the raids for a while.

“I don’t know when the case began, but it’s been going on for multiple, multiple months, and today was just one step in a multiple-step process in an investigation like this,” said Lt. Ryan Evans Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

“It was very successful. No injuries were reported during the raids, so that’s a good thing.”

However, other neighbors feel uneasy in their homes following the raids.

“It’s nerve-wracking to know that there [are] these people out there who don’t have respect for others that are in their facility, let alone children.”