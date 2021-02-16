Residents of Des Moines Apartment Complex Will Spend Another Night Without Heat on Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — The manager of a Des Moines apartment complex says owners are doing all they can to restore heat to residents after their boiler system broke over the weekend.

Two of the eight buildings at Gray’s Lake Apartments are without heat as of Tuesday afternoon. Manager Chris Coffey said the heat went out over the weekend due to a frozen line in the boiler system. He blames the severe cold weather as well as residents not closing windows and doors to preserve heat in the building.

Repair crews are working on the heating system. In the meantime, Coffey said residents are being asked to help keep heat in the building.

“We put out notices yesterday to advise everybody, make sure they have all their doors and windows shut tightly,” Coffey said. “And we’re providing space heaters to residents that either don’t have them or don’t have any other heat elements or options in their unit.”

While the property manager works to fix the heating problems, if you are living in a cold apartment, a litigation director says under special circumstances renters could use funds meant for rent to fix the heating.

“Generally speaking, if the repairs that you would take your rent money to apply towards are more than one month’s rent, then any extra you would have to essentially cover, you might be able to get it back from your landlord some other way like a lawsuit. But lawsuits get very complicated,” said Alex Kornya, the litigation director for Iowa Legal Aid.

Instead of suing your property manager, Kornya said you should try another option.

“When it comes to things that are important to life like heat, running water, hot water, electricity, those you do not have to give the seven-day period in advance for the landlord to fix the problem. You can simply give the notice and then you can take reasonable steps to get heat, water, hot water, but they have to be reasonable, they have to be less than one month’s rent and you cannot do it until you give your landlord some kind of advance notice,” said Kornya.

In the meantime, Coffey hopes to have heat back on soon.

“We’re expecting the next few days. It’s going to get worse before it gets better, but we’re hoping in the next couple of days when the temperature rises back up we should be able to get everything thawed out with the heaters,” said Coffey.