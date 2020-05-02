Residents at Adel Nursing Home Get Surprise Visit

ADEL, Iowa — With the weekend on its way, nursing homes say it is normally the biggest time for visitors. However, since nursing homes have been on lockdown for the past several weeks, residents are starting to get a little antsy.

For weeks, residents at Adel Acres have stayed inside and played games or have had family members wave through their windows. One resident, 91-year-old Norma Webb, said she misses her family greatly.

“I have three girls and four boys. My youngest boy has passed away, so we don’t get to see them all very much, but they know I love them anyway. Sometimes it is [hard not to see them] and then sometimes you find other things to do so you get your mind off of that,” Webb said.

To get their mind focused on something else, residents looked out their windows Friday to see horses from Louw’s Stable.

Workers at Adel Acres say activities like this are key to making people feel more connected to the outside world.

“Working in a nursing home is hard, but these last few weeks have especially stretched us. The community embracing us makes us feel less alone and more connected and they’re able to share a lot of happiness with these residents who are like family to us,” Adel Acres Admissions Manager Tom Harmsen said.

Earl May in Waukee also gave each resident a potted flower on Friday.