Residents and Staff at Iowa Veterans Home Receiving Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — According to the Department of Public Health, more than 96,000 Iowans have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Iowa Veterans Home has partnered with Walgreens on what they call, “Operation COVID Freedom”. Both residents and staff at the veterans nursing home will be receiving the vaccine Tuesday.

“With we being the largest state nursing home in Iowa, the fifth-largest veterans home in the United States, it’s a little bit of a big task for Walgreens,” Commandant for the Iowa Veterans Home, Timon Oujiri said. “So it took them a little bit of a time to get everything adjusted and ready to go, but we are ready.”

Oujiri said this collaboration with Walgreens is through the Federal Pharmacy Long Term Care Partnership program. Seven Walgreens pharmacists will be on-site at the nursing home to administer the Pfizer vaccine.

The Iowa Veterans Home houses just shy of 450 residents and 900 staff members. As of Tuesday, 93% of residents have agreed to be vaccinated and 60% of employees.

Since last March, 21 residents at Iowa Veterans Home have tested positive for the coronavirus and four residents have died with COVID-19.

Oujiri said they have been following CDC, CMS, and the Department of Public Health guidelines. However, receiving the vaccine adds another layer of security to keep residents and staff safe and healthy.

“Our residents are saying yes they’re stepping up and getting the vaccine,” Oujiri said. “They know this is one tool in our toolbox to get this vaccine this COVID behind us, so they’re excited about that.”

Walgreens will be back at the Iowa Veterans Home the first week of February to administer the second dose of the vaccine. Pharmacists will also return in March to administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to the second round of patients and staff at Iowa Veterans Home.