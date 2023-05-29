POLK COUNTY, IOWA — The search for a missing person will resume on Tuesday morning on Saylorville Lake. Authorities called off the search due to darkness around 9:00 pm on Monday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it received 911 calls around 5:00 pm reporting a person was missing in the water. Authorities say a man in his 40s fell from a boat into the water and didn’t resurface.

The Mile Long Bridge across the lake was closed for around four hours during the search but re-opened to traffic late Monday evening. Authorities say they plan to resume their search on the water at sunup on Tuesday.