Rescue crews search Des Moines River Friday night

DES MOINES, Iowa — Rescue crews searched the Des Moines River Friday night for a person who may have jumped off a bridge into the water.

Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department responded to the Walnut Street Bridge around 10:15 p.m.

“Witnesses said they heard something go into the water. They didn’t actually see a person but they heard something go in the water. They saw a subject that was pacing around the area earlier and they didn’t see him so assumed it was him,” said Ed Haase, district chief with the Des Moines Fire Department.

Two boats searched the river between the Walnut Street Bridge and Principal Park for about an hour but were unable to find a person Friday night.

“We’ve had units at every bridge point from Walnut Street all the way to the MLK bridge, which is the first bridge we would cross before the Principal Park boat ramp. And nothing, we haven’t seen anything,” Haase said.

The Des Moines Police Department will take over the case and determine whether to continue the search.