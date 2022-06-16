ANKENY, Iowa — A water search and rescue was conducted at Saylorville Lake Thursday evening after a man went under water and never came back up.

The Ankeny Fire Department and the Polk City Fire Department were dispatched to the Saylorville Lake Cherry Glen recreation area in the 4300 block of Northwest 94th Ave. at around 6:30 p.m.

Dive teams and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers were also dispatched to help locate the man.

Lt. Ryan Evans of the Polk County Sheriffs Office said the man was swimming near the shore at Cherry Glen when he was overpowered by the water.

“It was just a recreational time here at the beach,” Evans said. “He was out there, then friends saw him begin to struggle. He quickly went under and did not resurface.”

Rescue crews confirmed they had located the body of the drowned swimmer at around 8 p.m.

Evans said the current of Saylorville Lake may have factored into the man’s death, but the exact circumstances are still under investigation.

“We’re going to try to figure everything out,” Evans said. “There’s always that urgency. We want to save people, that’s number one, but if not, we want to help the family with closure as fast as possible.”

The identity of the swimmer has not been released at this time.