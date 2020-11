IOWA — Republican Randy Feenstra defeated Congressman Steve King in the primary earlier this year and he will replace him in Washington, D.C. in January.

WHO 13 Insider Jerry Crawford is calling the Fourth District Congressional Race for Feenstra. Feenstra has served in the Iowa Senate for the last decade. He defeats Democrat J.D. Scholten.

Feenstra will replace Republican Steve King when the new Congress is seated in January. King had represented northwest Iowa in Congress since 2003.