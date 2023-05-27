DES MOINES, Iowa — The CelebrAsian festival in Des Moines became a place for a political meet-and-greet. Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy detoured his campaign trail through Western Gateway Park for the festivities.

Ramaswamy’s bus tour started at the Machine Shed restaurant in Urbandale Saturday morning before his visit to CelebrAsian. He told WHO 13 that the festival represents the best of America in his eyes.

“The way I view it and the way I grew up is knowing there are so many different diverse cultures,” Ramaswamy said. “My parents are immigrants to this country come to be part of one nation, that’s the vision of the melting pot. I think our diversity can be a beautiful thing if we remember what unites us across that diversity, and I think we’ve forgotten in the last few years. I’m running for president to revive those ideals.”

Ramaswamy also discussed his views on immigration at the festival.

“I don’t think building the wall solves the problem at the southern border,” Ramaswamy said. “I think we can station our own military to secure our own border and do it in a manner that actually deters illegal behavior. I want to restore the rule of law more broadly in our country.”

Ramaswamy continued his weekend tour through Iowa with a town hall forum in Osceola Saturday afternoon.