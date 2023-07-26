SAC COUNTY, Iowa — A Republican Iowa Senator was arrested after allegedly blocking a road with a group of people and refusing to move on Monday.

According to court documents, a police officer responded to a report of a large party of RAGBRAI bicyclists blocking Quincy Ave. in Carnarvon, Iowa at around 2:42 p.m. on Monday. When the officer arrived to the scene it was around 4:10 p.m. and the party was still there, court documents state.

The officer advised an individual, who was later identified as Senator Adrian Dickey, to move out of the road so it could be reopened, court records state. According to a criminal complaint, Dickey and the officer argued back and forth about moving away from the road. At one point during the argument Dickey told the officer to arrest him, the complaints states.

Sen. Dickey’s attorney, Matt Schultz, released a statement about the arrest to the Des Moines Register saying in part: “Sen. Dickey and his team were trying to get through the party of people and onto the bike trail, when a misunderstanding occurred between the senator and a sheriff’s deputy. Sen. Dickey is innocent and believes that the evidence will show that he was not part of the party blocking the road.”

In 2022 Sen. Dickey introduced a bill that would prohibit law enforcement from interfering with organizations’ and businesses’ operations during RAGBRAI, according to the Bleeding Heartland, who first reported about the senator’s arrest.

Senator Dickey was booked into the Sac County Jail and charged with interference with official acts. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 8.

Senator Dickey represents District 44, which includes areas of Jefferson County, Van Buren County, Mahaska County, Henry County, and Keokuk County.