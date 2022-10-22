DES MOINES, Iowa — Just over one year ago Marine Cpl. Daegan Page died at the Kabul airport, along with 12 other U.S. service members.

Senator Joni Ernst hosted her annual “Joni’s Roast and Ride” event, with all the proceeds going to the Daegan Page Foundation, a nonprofit ran by Page’s family.

The Roast and Ride features a march, motorcycle ride and pig roast every year. This year there was a different twist.

“She is absolutely no stranger to Iowa folks, so please give a warm welcome for Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” said Senator Joni Ernst, (R) from Red Oak.

Sanders was former President Donald Trump’s first press secretary, and she is currently running to become the first female governor of Arkansas.

“I think there are amazing conservative Republicans that are running for office here in Iowa,” said Sanders, (R). “And what happens here impacts all of the country.”

Sanders said after her speech at the roast that she was here to support her friend Sen. Ernst, but also remind people that the midterm election is closing in and it’s important to vote. Sander was asked if her former boss, Donald Trump, is running for president again and if she would support him.

“That’s a question you’ll have to ask the president. That is not something I forgot, predicting his moves, a long time ago. Every time I tried, I seemed to mess up every once in a while,” said Sanders. “So, I will let him speak for his self, that’s a deeply personal decision. But what I can tell you is that the country would be in much better shape if he was in the White House instead of Joe Biden.”

Sanders headed back to Arkansas on Saturday to finish her campaign trail.

Iowa Republicans used the roast stage as a way to thank the military for their service and motivate their base to go vote.

“I want to recognize today all those who not only rode a Harley today, but put on the uniform and served our country in any capacity, if you would stand up and be recognized if your service was recent or decades before. You are the reason we are here,” said Zach Nunn, the Republican candidate in Iowa’s 3rd congressional district.

Nunn was joined by Senator Chuck Grassley, Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Governor Kim Reynolds at Ernst’s event.