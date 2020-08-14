Representatives for Kanye West Deliver Ballot Petition to Iowa Secretary of State’s Office

Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says representatives of rapper Kanye West’s presidential campaigns have delivered nominating petitions to his office to attempt to make it on Iowa’s November ballot. Pate says his office is reviewing the filing.

West announced a presidential run via Twitter last month. In his first “campaign event” West criticized history’s positive portrayal of Harriet Tubman and suggested giving women one million dollars for every child they have to combat abortion.

West would later go on a now-deleted Twitter rant including one message that read: ““I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God I’m at the ranch … come and get me”.

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, confirmed publicly following the rants that her husband suffers from bipolar disorder as has long been suspected. West has been aided by Republican operatives in trying to get onto as many ballots as possible this fall. Political observers believe these Republicans think West can attract enough novelty votes to hurt the Biden-Harris campaign.

I can confirm that representatives from the Kanye West presidential campaign just delivered nominating petitions to our office. We will review the petitions to ensure they meet the minimum requirements. @kanyewest #Election2020 — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) August 14, 2020