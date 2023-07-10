DES MOINES, Iowa- It’s been 30 years since the Great Flood of 1993. That weekend, Ames was hit by a massive amount of rain coming down Squaw Creek. West Des Moines and later Des Moines were impacted when the Raccoon River took on a whole lot of rain up by Jefferson. Water then literally cascaded over river banks and roads, and even flooded the Des Moines Waterworks. That left the City without water, and in some cases, no power.

“The water Waterworks went underwater, so we lost water,” said now retired WHO13 Chief Engineer, Brad Olk. “I’m laying at home in bed at 4 o’clock in the morning and the generator in the basement water cools, we lose water, we lose generator, we lose power.”

Olk was able to use one of the many portable generators in use for the Des Moines Grand Prix. That weekend the race was cancelled due to the flood, so the generators were available.

The flood also impacted those who help out with disasters, the Central Iowa Red Cross.

“The Red Cross office in Des Moines, so we did not have water or power so we relocated to Western Hills Elementary school, we had a shelter set up,” said Bobbie Bishop, former spokesperson for the Red Cross back in 1993. “We will never forget the Floods of ’93, many of the businesses that are still in Valley Junction, were around and ’93.

Looking back the floods created hardship, but also forged some bonds with people pulling together.

“I remember what that was like but I do miss some of that, I miss helping people, I miss going to to see how people are responding,” said Bishop. “And how people know they snap on their boots and they going to go to work.”

For those of us working in the media, it was a story you won’t soon forget. I was working for WOI-TV, in Ames. My son Rick had a ball game in Ogden, and we came home. My wife went to work at the night shift, and I was left at home with the two boys. I got a call that parts of Ames were flooding. So I took my camera out and showed gushing water every where. Soon Stange Road, and Duff were under water. Then I remembered my two sons were at home. When I got home there was three inches of water in my basement, and my teenage son’s room was down there.

I checked on them, they were sound asleep in a bed upstairs. It seems little brother had fallen out of bed and made a splash into the water, waking up big brother crying. He picked him up and went upstairs.

It would be two weeks before I had some time off work to get the wet carpet out of the basement.

I remember being on the air on Duff Avenue asking for people to come out to sandbag. Later a friend of mine, Larry Austin, came up to me and said, “we’re here Roger, where do you need us?”

All I could do was point in the direction of the sand pile, I wasn’t in charge. It hit me at that moment that, our medium, TV news, can be powerful at a time of need. That was borne out by all the stations’ coverage of the Floods of 1993. Many needs came up, and were addressed. Communities pulled together. Strangers became friends.

One day I came to the TV studios on the Iowa State Campus. There were two Bell Jet Ranger Helicopters parked outside the station. We did not operate a helicopter. One was chartered by ABC News for us to use to get them video of the flood. I was strapped on by an open door with a camera hooked to a transmitter. Engineer Dennis Poffenberger ran the microwave antenna, and anchor, Rod Fowler did the reporting from the air. We flew a lot over Ames and Des Moines, we even made a swing over the flooded Ledges State Park Canyon.

The most memorable shot came when we approached the Des Moines Water Works. We couldn’t get right over it, because National Guard Choppers were brining in supplies to the plant, pumps and that sort of thing. We could not go to the west, as Des Moines International Airport was closed due to Air Force One, and President Clinton being in town.

Days after the flood we got a call from the town of Colfax. It was cut off from I-80 by flood water. The Jasper County Fairgrounds, was under water. I was the first media person to visit Colfax, days after the flood. I was given the royal tour via a boat.

Since then we have had other floods. In 2008 Des Moines’ Birdland neighborhood flooded. That day I reported from Chopper 13 as the levees broke holding water back near North High.

Also in 2008 Cedar Rapids had major flooding, and we covered that from the air and on the ground.

In 2010 Ames Flooded again, and Duff was under water. Ames was cutoff from everywhere, except one road that came from Gilbert was the only way in.

The Floods of 1993 is the all-time flood, since Noah. It covered more states, and did more damage in my estimation. It will not soon be forgotten.