Report: Iowa Man Was Practicing Landing Before Fatal Plane Crash

TIFFIN, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man was practicing landing and take off maneuvers before he died in a plane crash near Iowa City earlier this month, federal authorities said.

Dr. Dale Bieber, 73, a University of Iowa doctor and clinical professor, died when his plane crashed at the Green Castle Airport on May 2.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report on Tuesday that Bieber, 73, notified air traffic control operators that he was going to practice “touch and go” maneuvers, which involve preparing to land, briefly touching down and then taking off without stopping, The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported.

A witness told investigators that Bieber’s Cessna T210M touched down and bounced, with the right wing lifting up to “an estimated 45 degree angle.” Bieber leveled the plane and bounced a second time, the witness reported.

Authorities said Bieber landed the plane and it went into a field. When he tried to take off again, the plane hit a power pole and power line, crashed and burned, the report said.