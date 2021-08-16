Report: Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds to play Field of Dreams game in 2022

DYERSVILLE, IOWA – AUGUST 12: Members of the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees take the field prior to a game at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Chicago Cubs will play the Cincinnati Reds in the next Field of Dreams game in 2022, NBC Sports Chicago reported.

The Cubs and Reds will face off on Thursday, Aug. 11 at the “Field of Dreams” movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, according to NBC Sports Chicago.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed last week that the league plans to host another game in Dyersville next summer.

The debut Field of Dreams game last Thursday was an overwhelming success. The game attracted more than 5.9 million viewers, making it MLB’s most-watched regular-season game in 16 years.

The Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees, 9-8, on Tim Anderson’s dramatic walk-off home run.