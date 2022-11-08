DES MOINES, IOWA – US Representative Marianette Miller-Meeks has won re-election to the U.S House of Representatives in Iowa’s second congressional district, the Associated Press is reporting. Miller-Meeks, a Republican, defeated Democratic challenger Christina Bohannan.

This is Miller-Meeks’ first re-election bid after winning by just six votes in the 2020 election after multiple reporting errors.

Bohannan is a one-term Iowa House member and law professor at the University of Iowa.The Associated Press is calling the race on early returns compared historic voting statistics and other factors. Election returns are still coming in to the Secretary of State’s office and final preliminary results will not be available until Wednesday morning at the earliest.