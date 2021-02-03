Rep. Hinson: ‘Terrorists Should Not Be In Line Before Iowans.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Iowans deserve access to COVID-19 vaccines before prisoners detained at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, told WHO 13 Wednesday afternoon.

President Joe Biden’s administration has paused efforts to vaccinate prisoners at the facility, following complaints from Republicans in Congress.

But Hinson said that she sponsored a bill to make sure the administration won’t re-start the vaccination plans. “Terrorists should not be in line before Iowans who need this vaccine,” Hinson said. “I think that it’s abhorrent that we are prioritizing people like Khalid Shaikh Mohammed (Pakistani terrorist accused of masterminding the 9/11 terrorists attacks in New York City) who planned the 9/11 attacks over hard-working Iowans,” Hinson added.

Hinson and U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik, a Republican from New York, sponsored legislation that would prevent the Biden administration from immunizing prisoners at the Cuba facility before Americans have had access to the vaccine.

Hinson also said that she met Wednesday morning with Iowa’s other Republican members in Congress. She said they discussed the state’s allocation of vaccine, which Governor Kim Reynolds complained is lower than the state’s older population warrants. Reynolds said that she has reached out to the Biden administration for reasons about Iowa’s supply, after failing to get answers from the Trump administration.