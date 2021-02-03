Rep. Cindy Axne Self-Quarantining After Staff Member Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC — Congresswoman Cindy Axne’s office announced Wednesday that she is self-quarantining while she awaits a COVID-19 test after a member of her staff tested positive this week.

A news release from her office says a staff member who worked on the Congresswoman’s district tour over the last week tested positive today after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Congresswoman Axne says she is not experiencing any symptoms but will isolate herself as a precaution until she can be tested.

Axne’s office says all events last week on her district tour took place with strict COVID-19 protocols in place, including the wearing of masks and socially distancing.

Axne says she will continue her regularly scheduled business in Wshington, D.C. while she isolates. She will attend committee hearings and cast votes virtually.