Rep. Axne Says Trump Has Blood on His Hands, Will Sign on to Resolution Calling for Impeachment

DES MOINES – Iowa Rep. Cindy Axne is supporting a new vote on articles of impeachment for President Donald Trump following Wednesday’s storming of the US Capitol by a mob of the president’s supporters, which resulted in the deaths of five people.

On Thursday Axne, a Democrat issued a statement urging the use of the 25th amendment which would allow for the removal of the president.

Friday, she took it a step further, saying she’ll sign on to a resolution drafted by Reps. David Cicilline, Ted Lieu, and Jamie Raskin which calls for Trump’s impeachment.

“Yesterday, I urged the Cabinet and Vice President Pence to move towards invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office. I did so because the President’s actions and rhetoric clearly pose a grave threat to our nation’s citizens and our democracy. As the Vice President has reportedly declined to explore this remedy, and Cabinet secretaries have resigned rather than stand up to this President, the only Constitutional option left to protect our nation is for the United States Congress to approve articles of impeachment. I do not make this decision lightly, but President Trump has the blood of five Americans – including one Capitol Police officer – on his hands. On Sunday, I swore to uphold the Constitution and protect our nation from enemies foreign and domestic. A President who incites an attack on the seat of our government is a threat that cannot be tolerated for even one more day.” Rep. Cindy Axne