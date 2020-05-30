Rep. Abdul-Samad Attributes Friday Night’s Chaos to a Small Group of Protesters

DES MOINES, Iowa — State Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad spent much of Friday night pleading with protesters to stop the violence that was playing out in Des Moines’ streets.

Abdul-Samad said he didn’t expect Friday night’s peaceful rally to escalate into chaos like it did.

“We had a good rally … It was very peaceful. It was afterwards that everything happened. And again, it was a handful of people that instigated it. That’s what people need to know. It was just a handful of people. So don’t blame all these young people,” said Abdul-Samad.

A rally for George Floyd outside the Des Moines police headquarters encouraged people to peacefully protest and stand together in solidarity for those affected by police brutality and racism in America.

Tensions started to escalate as protesters and police faced off after the rally. Around 9 p.m., Des Moines police used tear gas to disperse a crowd of several hundred protesters who had gathered outside the police headquarters downtown.

Protesters broke into and stole money from Hilltop Tire Services in the East Village.

Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said around ten people had been arrested as of 11:30 p.m.

