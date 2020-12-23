Rental Trucks Helping with Holiday Deliveries

DES MOINES, Iowa – Delivery companies have been busy this holiday season, working to get shipments and packages to people before Christmas. In order to get everything delivered, they’re expanding their fleet to include rental trucks.

One local business helping with the increased package volume is Brad’s Used Cars. They’re renting out trucks to UPS. Manager Brandon McAninch said it’s a side business for them, but it’s one that’s seen a boost this year during the pandemic.

“It’s definitely been busier with everyone ordering online a lot more this year,” McAninch said. “We’ve seen about a 30% increase in truck rentals.”

McAninch said they have about 30 trucks out on the road right now helping with the holiday deliveries.

“Amazon, UPS, Fedex will call into a Budget Truck center and order the trucks,” McAninch explains. “And our logistics team, we order them and find out where we need to get the inventory from. We had drivers pick those up and then bring them here and we process all the paperwork. UPS and Fedex pick them up and they use them for about 10 weeks.”

McAninch expects the trucks to be back for rental by mid January, just in time for the snowbirds who want to move away for the rest of Iowa’s winter.