DES MOINES, Iowa — A beloved Des Moines park is back open after seven years of renovations.

On Wednesday council members and the community celebrated the completion of improvements to MaCrae Park. The project, which cost over $3 million to complete, helped renovate the century old park.

Some of the renovations include a half-mile of new trail construction, an accessible fishing dock, a boardwalk, and a STEM focused playground.

Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie said the renovation project puts the city one step closer to the 10 minute walk goal.

“Our goal is to get every one of our citizens within a ten minute walk to a park or trail and we have found that improves quality of life for our neighborhoods and our citizens,” Mayor Cownie said.

MaCrae Park is within a ten minute walk of over 3,500 residents.