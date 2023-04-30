DES MOINES, Iowa — The renovation of a Des Moines icon will last another year. The city recently announced in a Facebook post it expects to finish work on the Rocket Slide in Union Park by the summer of 2024.

The slide is still mostly operational. Only the middle twisty slide can’t be used. People can still use the other two.

Des Moines Parks and Recreation Director Ben Page said the Rocket Slide is safe except the middle slide, which has been deemed unsafe for use.

He said it’s time to renovate the 52-year-old icon.

The project, which will cost about $500,000, will see the slide get new surfacing, a fresh coat of paint, as well as a reinforced structure that should extend its life. It’s also getting a new middle slide. It will replace the one deemed unsafe for use. Unlike the current middle slide, which is a twisty open slide, the new one will be an enclosed tunnel slide.

Page said letting the Rocket Slide fall into further disrepair isn’t an option. It’s a pillar of the community and people expect it to be around for future generations.

“Every time I come to this park, even in the colder months, this slide is being used,” he said. “It’s just a piece of this neighborhood, it’s a piece of our community. We joke a lot in our office that people don’t know the name of this park as Union Park, the call it ‘Rocket Slide Park.’ That’s what people refer to this all over our region so I think that tells you how important this is to our community.”

