DES MOINES – The Des Moines Playhouse will start new renovations this spring. It plans to completely renovate the Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre as well as double its classroom and administrative space.

David Kilpatrick, the Executive Director at the Des Moines Community Playhouse, said that the renovations will make the playhouse more accessible to the community.

“Here in the Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre, we’re looking to be much more of a community asset a lot more flexible quicker response time open schedule allowing others to use the space as available and needed for them,” Kilpatrick said.

Kilpatrick also said the extra space for classrooms and administration will provide more opportunities to the community.

“In terms of classrooms, we’re going to double our classroom space and abilities right now which gives us more opportunities for students and youth in the area,” Kilpatrick said.

Construction is planned to start in the spring of 2023 and finish around December 2023. Kilpatrick said that both performances and classes will continue during construction.

“We’re obviously going to stay very live and very active and we’ve already talked about what’s our contingency plan, meaning where are we going to hold our classes if we can’t hold anything in the Kate Goldman Children’s Theater,” Kilpatrick said, “We already have that planned and structured.”

To learn more about the Des Moines Community Playhouse and its renovations visit their website.