Remembering World War I Veterans

DES MOINES, Iowa – One of the most prized World War I memorials in the country overlooks the Des Moines River and University Ave. Made of granite, limestone and bronze by sculptor Charles Henry Niehaus and dedicated in 1926 this memorial features the names of 165 Polk County residents who gave their lives in WWI.

Leo Landis with the State Historical Society of Iowa says Niehaus was one of the most celebrated sculptors of the period and still has many works on display today. Names like Fleur, MacRae and McHenry are found here as well as on streets and parks in Des Moines. Today Landis presented Polk County Supervisors Robert Brownell and Tom Hockensmith with a certificate recognizing the Polk County Gold Star Memorial as one of 100 in the USA to be detailed and preserved.

Landis also points to Iowans Merle Hay as one of the first to die in World War I, Marion Crandell as one of the first women killed and Wayne Minor, one of the last to die, killed in action on the same day the armistice, which ended the war, was signed. Over 4000 Iowa soldiers, including those killed by the influenza pandemic in 1918 and those who died while serving other countries, are recognized by the State Historical Society as casualties in WWI.

The bas relief sculpture cost about $75,000 when it was built. Landis hopes more people visit and learn the stories of veterans from long ago.