Remembering Bob Feller Ten Years After His Passing

VAN METER, IOWA — Ten years ago today, on December 15th, 2010, we lost a baseball legend and an Iowa icon with the passing of Bob Feller at the age of 92.

Feller is widely considered one of the greatest right-handed pitchers in baseball history. He won 266 games, threw three no-hitters … including the only one ever on Opening Day .. and was the ace for the 1948 World Series Champion Cleveland Indians. Feller’s career numbers would be even higher if he hadn’t left baseball for three years to serve during World War II.

Feller was born in Van Meter and was a childhood teammate of future Heisman Trophy winner Nile Kinnick. His legacy is still preserved in his hometown museum.

In 2008, Andy Fales featured Feller in his ‘Iowa Icons’ series. Here is Andy’s story on the life and legacy of the “Heater from Van Meter.”