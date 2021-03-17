Remarkable Women: Pam Danielson

REDFIELD, Iowa – All month long, WHO 13 is highlighting remarkable women in our communities. WHO 13’s Calyn Thompson introduces us to Pam Danielson, a woman who’s been a vital resource in her community for years.

The first Wednesday of every month, people line up in Redfield for food. It’s assistance that community members can thank Pam Danielson for.

“It’s just something that needed to be done and I decided I would do it,” Danielson said.

With no grocery store, Redfield is considered a food desert.

When the Food Bank of Iowa wanted to feed the western part of Dallas County, Danielson made sure no one went hungry.

“When I agreed to it, I also asked if the families that lived in the West Central Valley School District could also come,” Danielson said.

Pam Danielson has lived in Redfield her whole life. It’s where she grew up, raised a family, and retired — well, kind of.

“Instead of getting a hobby of golfing or knitting or whatever people do when they’re retired,” Traca Madren, Pam’s daughter, said, “my mom started doing all of this stuff for the city of Redfield.”

Pam has served on Redfield’s City Council since 2005. That’s in addition to her career working for an insurance company in Des Moines, and eventually for community services in Dallas County.

“I helped families and individuals with services like partial rent payments, utilities, food vouchers, things like that,” Danielson said. “And that’s how I got involved with helping people. As I told everybody else, that was one of the most rewarding jobs I’ve ever had.”

It’s easy to see serving others comes naturally for Pam.

“One person can make a difference,” Madren said. “I know that seems like a real big platitude that one person can’t change anything, but my mom is proof that you can change a lot for many people.”

For the Redfield native, it’s in her nature.

“When I helped the city council do our website, when I was looking at pictures and going through things…and my memory of stuff in town,” Danielson recalls, “I told them, to me this is just home. So that’s what it means to me, it’s my home.”