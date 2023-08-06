DES MOINES, Iowa — It has been eight days since over 100 workers at AMCOR have been striking in an effort to get better wages and benefits.

The Teamsters Local 238 began it’s strike on Saturday, July 29 after the union rejected the company’s latest deal. On Sunday, members of other unions came to support the striking employees in a solidarity picket event.

“These are our brothers and sisters and we are standing in solidarity with them. They deserve a fair contract, sooner than late. These guys aren’t right exploiting labor,” said Victor Martinez with a Local 120 member from Minnesota.

The event featured speeches, live music from Blues musician Kevin Burt and food. Veteran employees of the plant said that the ball is in AMCOR’s court, as they are ready to get back to work.

“If you bring us to the table and give us what is fair and give us what we ask for you might see us back in the door very soon,” said Karen Strickland, a Local 238 member and an employee at AMCOR for 34 years. “But be fair, be gracious. Because we came to work every day. They love us, we love them. Just be good.”

“Our feeling from day one was to get back to work and that’ll never change. We want to get back to work,” said Andre Johnson, the business agent for Teamsters Local 238. “I mean I am sure they are going to bring in replacement workers, scabs in to do the work. But I doubt they are going to do as good of a job as our people, because they have been doing it for a long time.”

AMCOR has brought in replacement workers to help with the current labor needs. The company said so in a statement:

“We therefore have activated a customer supply plan, which includes contingency staffing to enable uninterrupted plant operation, as well as a dedicated Customer Care Team. We therefore expect no disruption on supermarket shelves.” Amcor Flexibles North America Spokesperson

The statement added that the company will continue to approach future negotiations with a respectful and collaborative mindset and that the goal is to find an outcome that is of value for all parties.