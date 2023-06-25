DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 6,000 refugees arrived in Iowa this decade, according to the Immigrant Research Initiative. A festival in Des Moines this weekend reminded them that they are welcome in the state.

The World Refugee Day festivities drew hundreds of people to Tower Park Saturday afternoon. The event featured food, crafts, and resources by and for refugees.

Abigail Sui represented her organization EMBARC Iowa, a non-profit run by refugees to help other refugees acclimate to Iowa. Sui emigrated from Myanmar, also known as Burma; she said the festival helps her realize how accepting the Des Moines community can be.

“We appreciate their support, even the people who are not refugees,” Sui said. “They’re acknowledging refugees at this event and learning more about our culture, who we are, and where we come from. We are thankful for that.”

Most refugees in Iowa are from Myanmar like Sui, although sizable numbers of refugees have come here from Afghanistan, Somalia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.