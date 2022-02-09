REDFIELD, Iowa — One person is facing an attempted murder charge following a stabbing in Redfield Tuesday night.

A 911 call came in at 9:44 p.m. about a person who had just been stabbed and was lying in the street in front of 909 1st Street.

Once emergency responders arrived, they began life-saving measures and the victim was transported to a Des Moines hospital and taken into emergency surgery. The victim is now listed as stable.

A deputy with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office determined the suspect in the stabbing was still at the scene and took 21-year-old Tyler Delaney, of Adel, into custody.

The criminal complaint filed in the case states Delaney engaged in an altercation with the victim, “displayed a knife and stabbed the victim causing a serious life threatening injury.”

Delaney has been charged with attempted murder and is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a bond of $500,000.