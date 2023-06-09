DALLAS COUNTY, IOWA — A Redfield man wanted on outstanding drug warrants was arrested after a high-speed motorcycle pursuit on Thursday in Dallas County.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office reports that a deputy spotted a motorcycle speeding east of Adel around 3:40 pm on Thursday. The motorcyclist reportedly ignored attempts by the deputy to pull him over, leading to a high speed pursuit. The deputy reports the motorcyclist tried to turn onto the Raccoon Valley Bike trail but lost control and crashed his bike.

Joshua Stanley, 26, was taken into custody at the scene of the crash. He was charged with Driving Under Suspension, Eluding, Reckless Driving and list of other traffic offenses for the chase. Authorities then learned he had outstanding warrants in Polk County for alleged possession and distribution of methamphetamine.

Stanley remains in the Dallas County Jail, held without bond.